Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons is an aberration in a league where strikeouts are soaring

Roberto Baldoquin, who received a club-record $8-million international signing bonus out of Cuba in 2015, has been promoted above single A for the first time in his career. The Angels moved the 24-year-old infielder up to double-A Mobile this week. He had spent parts of three seasons at Inland Empire and a fourth season at Burlington. … Tyler Skaggs (hamstring) reported no issues after his bullpen session Saturday. The Angels would like to start him Monday in Kansas City…Nick Tropeano (right shoulder inflammation) played catch in his latest step toward returning.