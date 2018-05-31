Tigers score five after Ohtani's departure, beat Angels 6-1

The Tigers quickly took the lead in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases against Cam Bedrosian (1-1) on a single, a walk and a hit by pitch. Greyson Greiner struck out, but Iglesias lined a two-run single to center to put Detroit ahead 3-1. Dixon Machado grounded to short, but Andrelton Simmons' throw to the plate was too late to get JaCoby Jones.