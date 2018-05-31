Tigers score early to beat the Angels 6-2

Victor Reyes hit a three-run triple in the five-run first to help the Detroit Tigers beat the Los Angeles Angles 6-2 on Thursday.
Detroit starter Ryan Carpenter was on pace to pick up his first career victory, but left the game after four innings with an oblique strain.
Warwick Saupold (3-1) replaced Carpenter and pitched two perfect innings. Carpenter gave up one run and five hits.
Andrew Heaney (2-4) allowed five runs and eight hits over five innings. He had given up a total of six runs over his previous six starts.
The Tigers set themselves up to win the four-game series by roughing up Heaney in the first inning.
Jeimer Candelario hit an RBI double, John Hicks drove in a run with a single and Reyes' triple later cleared the bases to make it 5-0. Reyes finished with three hits.
Detroit's Ronny Rodriguez had two hits and scored a run in his major league debut.
Jose Briceno hit a solo homer in the fifth and Mike Trout hit an RBI single in the eighth, pulling the Angels within four.