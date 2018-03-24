Jordon Adell heads list of Angels' top prospects

Maitan, a top international prospect in 2016, signed with Atlanta for $4.25 million but was declared a free agent as part of the Braves' international signing violations penalties. The Angels signed Maitan for $2.2 million in December and will probably have to move him to third base because of the weight he has gained in his lower half. Maitan hit .241 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 42 rookie-league games last summer. He has plus power potential, a strong arm and soft hands, but his range is limited by a lack of speed and first-step quickness.