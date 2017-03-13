Former Angel Wally Joyner looks to help struggling batter Cameron Maybin and prospect Matt Thaiss

Former Angels first baseman Wally Joyner is in the middle of a one-week stint as a guest instructor and has been paying particularly close attention to struggling left fielder Cameron Maybin, who is hitless in 18 spring at-bats entering Monday’s exhibition game against the Dodgers.

Joyner, who played the first six years (1986-91) and final year (2001) of his 16-year career in Anaheim, spent the past three years as the hitting coach in Detroit, where Maybin put up career bests in batting average (.315), on-base percentage (.383) and slugging percentage (.418) last season.

“He’s worried and he’s pressing, which doesn’t mix very well with baseball,” Joyner said. “You have to allow your talent to play for you. I told him there’s a reason he’s here — not [for] what they want him to do, but [for] what he’s done, and to do that again. He’s pressing, not unlike any other great player who wants to come in and contribute.”

The Angels have also asked Joyner, 54, to work on the minor league side with Matt Thaiss, the 2016 first-round pick out of Virginia who made the transition from catcher to first base last summer.

Joyner, who lives in Utah, said he’s offered to work with players at the Angels’ triple-A Salt Lake and rookie-league Orem, Utah, affiliates over the summer. He would like to coach again in a full-time capacity if the right opportunity arises.

“I have grandkids now and I really enjoy my summers,” Joyner said. “I haven’t closed the door, but I don’t want to just take a job. I want one I would enjoy. Bench coach, manager, those jobs are few and far between, but they have my interest.”

