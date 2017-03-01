Angels third baseman Yunel Escobar aims to become a U.S. citizen

Yunel Escobar will take the naturalization test to become a United States citizen Thursday in Miami. The Angels third baseman left camp Wednesday morning with the team’s approval and is expected back Friday.

“He wants to become a U.S. citizen,” Angels Manager Mike Scioscia said. “Especially with his background of how he got to this country, he feels connected with it.”

Aspiring to support his family by playing professional baseball in the United States, Escobar escaped baseball-mad Cuba in September 2004 at the age of 21. The passage was arduous. He told the Washington Post he and a group of his close friends had to hike through a jungle, cross a 400-foot-wide river and travel by boat to Florida over three days, with sharks circling. When he reached Miami, he spent eight months living and training with his smugglers until he could pay them back.

“If we had known what it would be like, I would have stayed in Cuba,” he told the Post.

Escobar, now 34, is entering his second season with the Angels, acquired from Washington for two pitching prospects in December 2015. In the last seven years, he has been traded six times, as many as any active player. The Angels explored trading him at last season’s deadline, but opted to keep him and pick up his $7-million option for 2017.

He hit .304 as the club’s leadoff hitter and figures to continue in that role before becoming a free agent at year’s end.

The Immigration and Nationality Act requires naturalization applicants to demonstrate an understanding of American history and government and an ability to read, write and speak basic English. Ninety-one percent of applicants pass the test, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

