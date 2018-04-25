Angels' Shohei Ohtani throws over 100 mph in latest learning outing

The electronic panels covering the façade of Minute Maid Park's suite level displayed the velocity of the called strike in miles per hour: 101.
Three pitches later, Shohei Ohtani unleashed another four-seam fastball on the outer part of the plate to Josh Reddick of the Houston Astros, this one fouled off.
The panels flashed 101 again. The pitch was the 87th delivered by Ohtani on Tuesday night.
The Angels rookie right-hander was not only throwing harder than he was in earlier innings, he was also throwing harder than he was in any previous game this season. Over the uneven 51/3 innings he pitched in an 8-7 victory over the Astros, Ohtani released six pitches that were clocked at 100 mph or faster by the in-stadium radar gun.
And if this season unfolds anything like the seasons he pitched in his home country of Japan, Ohtani will be throwing even harder next month and even harder than that two months from now.
So, remember, as much as Ohani has already surprised by pitching and hitting capably in the major leagues, as much as he has astonished with his physical gifts, this is only the start.
He will get stronger. He will get better.
"To hear Shohei describe it, he feels that as the season goes on, he works his way into his stuff," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "That's pretty good considering the couple games we've seen, he's had great stuff."
Ohtani's latest start was more a learning experience than a show of brilliance, as he was charged with four runs and six hits in a no-decision that raised his season earned-run average to 4.43. He struck out seven.
The defending World Series champions drew five walks against him, elevating his pitch count and forcing Scioscia to turn the game over to his already-overworked bullpen with only one out in the sixth inning. He departed the game with a runner on first and the Angels leading by a 4-3 margin, only for reliever Jose Alvarez to serve up a two-run home run to Brian McCann that temporarily moved the Astros in front.
"If I could throw first-pitch strikes, I think I could decrease my pitch count," Ohtani said in Japanese.
A blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand limited him to two innings in his previous start, against the Boston Red Sox a week earlier. Ohtani said the blister didn't affect him.
But over his four starts, he has found major league hitters to have the willpower to refrain from swinging at many of his early-count offerings. The Astros were no exception, as they forced him to throw 98 pitches.
"I couldn't develop the kind of rhythm I wanted," he said. "It's really a great lineup."
Ohtani wouldn't say it, but home plate umpire Eric Cooper's tight strike zone was a likely factor. Astros starter Charlie Morton, who entered the game as the league's ERA leader, walked five batters in four innings.
"Good eye today," Scio-scia deadpanned.
Ohtani started the bottom of the fifth inning by walking left fielder Marwin Gonzalez. His full-count pitch was in the strike zone, replays later showed.
The next batter, center fielder Derek Fisher, homered on the first pitch. What was once a 4-1 lead for the Angels was down to 4-3.
"I went in from the stance that I didn't want to pile up baserunners," Ohtani said. "It was a pitch without much strength behind it."
The couple of 101-mph heaters to Reddick were delivered later in the inning.
"There were certain situations where I didn't want to give up runs or when I was facing a group of great hitters in succession, I wanted to unleash what I had, or even more than that," Ohtani explained.
While Ohtani spoke about some points he could improve, he shared his confidence in the catcher who would be guiding him, Martin Maldonado. The eighth-year player has caught all four of Ohtani's starts.
"From camp, I have felt he's worked in a way that's made it easier for me to throw," Ohtani said. "He cleanly blocks the pitches I bounce. I have only gratitude. He game plans in a way that allows me to pitch well."
Being almost a decade younger than Maldonado, Ohtani has cultural sensitivities that often prevent him from starting conversations with his catcher.
"I don't know if he felt that, but he's been very proactive speaking to me, mixing in jokes and making it easy for me," Ohtani said.
Maldonado has given Ohtani a Spanish nickname: Jorge.
"I always try to speak to him, to make sure he's comfortable," Maldonado said in Spanish. "I want to make sure we're on the same page. From the first day of spring training, I think our communication has been important for us."
How's Ohtani's Spanish?
"He knows a little Spanish," Maldonado said as he looked over at Ohtani, who was standing at a nearby locker.
Ohtani smiled.
