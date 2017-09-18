Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez rematch talks will start this week

Talks to arrange a Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin rematch will begin this week, Alvarez's promoter, Eric Gomez, told the Los Angeles Times on Monday.

"The fight was so good, we feel it merits a rematch and we'll sit down with [Golovkin promoter] Tom [Loeffler] this week to discuss a rematch," Gomez said.

Golovkin and Alvarez fought to a draw Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in an action fight that saw Golovkin land more overall punches and jabs but featured more power punches from Alvarez, who swept the final three rounds.

Judge Adelaide Byrd turned in a highly criticized 118-110 card for Alvarez that likely clinched her removal from future major fights.

But judge Don Trella scored it 114-114 and veteran judge Dave Moretti had it for Golovkin 115-113.

"Everyone involved in the fight — whether you thought Canelo or Gennady won — saw it as close and exciting," Gomez said. "That's what merits a rematch."

