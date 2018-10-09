Chargers owner Alex Spanos dies at 95

Longtime Chargers owner Alex Spanos died Tuesday morning, the franchise announced. He was 95.
Spanos, the son of Greek immigrants, made his fortune as a landlord and apartment builder, and purchased the San Diego Chargers in 1984. He ran the club for two decades before passing along the day-to-day responsibilities to his children.
“Aside from being a celebrated businessman and generous philanthropist, Alex’s greatest joy and source of pride was his family,” the Chargers said in a written statement. “His beloved wife Faye, his four children, his 15 grandchildren and his 12 great-grandchildren always came first.”
Spanos was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years, who died in August at age 92.
“It was Faye’s unconditional love and support that gave him the strength and peace of mind to take risks and pursue his goals unfettered,” the team said. “Together they contributed generously to worthy causes and charities.”
The Chargers moved from San Diego to Los Angeles before the 2017 season.
“We have no words that can adequately express our sadness with his passing,” the team said. “We will continue to honor his legacy by dedicating ourselves to making a difference in the community and throughout our country.”
Funeral arrangements are pending.