Clippers fade down the stretch in loss to 76ers

Clippers centers Marcin Gortat and Montrezl Harrell each drew four first-half fouls in their attempts to defend Embiid, who scored 24 points before halftime. Offensively they frustrated Rivers just as much with their inability to set screens and roll to the basket. He started Marjanovic instead in the second half, who appeared to roll an ankle midway through the third quarter, yet as the last option to guard Embiid he not only stayed in but thrived.