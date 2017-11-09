Clippers' Patrick Beverley to miss about a week with sore right knee

Clippers starting point guard Patrick Beverley has a sore right knee and has returned home to Los Angeles.
Beverley will not play Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder or Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans. He flew home Wednesday.
“It’s a sore right knee, but everything looks good,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said at practice Thursday at Chesapeake Arena. “He’ll miss the rest of the trip.”
The Clippers think Beverley will probably be out for about a week.
Beverley first hurt the knee during the second exhibition game in Hawaii against the Toronto Raptors in October. He missed most of the rest of the exhibition season.
“It’s the same thing that kept him out of the second half of camp,” Rivers said. “But he’ll be fine, that’s the good news. We were worried that it could be worse and it’s not. But he’s still probably going to miss a week of games. So, it’s just another guy out.”
Beverley now joins starters Milos Teodosic (plantar fascia injury to left foot) and Danilo Gallinari (strained right glute) on the injured front.
The Clippers called up forward C.J. Williams from their Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario team that plays in the NBA’s Development League.
