Clippers meet with Derrick Rose, JaVale McGee

The Clippers met with unrestricted free-agent guard Derrick Rose on Wednesday in Los Angeles, but the two sides did not reach a deal, according to an NBA executive who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The Clippers can only offer Rose the mid-level exception of $8.4 million for one season.

Rose played in 64 games last season for the New York Knicks, averaging 18.0 points and 4.4 assists a game. He made 47.1% of his field goals, 21.7% of his three-pointers.

Rose is coming off surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee.

In need of a backup center, the Clippers also met with unrestricted free-agent center JaVale McGee on Wednesday.

Most reports have McGee returning to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors for another season.

The Clippers also have interest in Memphis swingman Tony Allen, according to the executive.

Allen, a strong defensive stopper, played for Doc Rivers when he was the coach of the Boston Celtics.

