Rookie guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is already a role player Clippers can count on

“You can get on Shai, you can be mad at him or say he ain’t doing something but he don’t take that as negative,” Cassell said. “He takes it as a building block. He takes it and learns from it. Whenever you’re teaching him he’s going to turn around and put it in the next game. That’s unique. That’s very unique. That don’t happen too often. It may take a couple days to do it, but he does it right away.”