Clippers offer GM job to Thunder executive Michael Winger, NBA official says

The Clippers, continuing to revamp their front office, have offered the general manager’s job to Michael Winger from Oklahoma City, according to an NBA official who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Winger previously was an assistant general manager and team counsel for the Thunder for the last seven years.
The Clippers are expecting Winger to accept the job, according to the official.
Before his time with Oklahoma City, he had worked for five years with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Winger will work closely with Clippers executive vice president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank, who assumed more duties and power after coach Doc Rivers was relieved of his role as president of basketball operations.
The Clippers had openings in the front office after the departure of assistant general managers Gerald Madkins, who left for the same position with the New York Knicks, and Gary Sacks, who left to pursue other interests.
