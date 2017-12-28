Blake Griffin to practice with Clippers but isn't sure if he'll play against Lakers on Friday

Before the Clippers practiced Thursday, Blake Griffin announced that “it’s a good day.”

Still, he wouldn’t go so far as to say that he’ll play Friday night against the Lakers at Staples Center.

Griffin has been out 14 games while recovering from a sprained left medial collateral ligament injury to his left knee.

Griffin practiced with the Clippers’ development league team, the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, on Wednesday and was going to practice with L.A. squad on Thursday.

He was asked if he was going to be playing in what will be a home game for the Lakers.

“I don’t know,” Griffin said. “Kind of taking each day one day at a time. I haven’t really put a lot of thought into anything else. I’m just attacking the rehab and every challenge that they give me every single day. So, it’s all kind of subjective on how things go.”

Griffin said it’ll be a group decision on whether he plays for the first time since the injury occurred against the Lakers on Nov. 27.

“That’s why we have the team doctors. That’s why we have the training staff that we do. They have done a great job so far putting together … a rehab plan and pushing me and getting to this point. So, it’ll continue to be a team thing,” he said.

