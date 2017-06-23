Sports CLIPPERS

Blake Griffin opts out of his contract with the Clippers to become an unrestricted free agent

Broderick Turner
Blake Griffin informed the Clippers Friday that he will decline his option for the 2017-18 season and instead become an unrestricted free agent.

If Griffin re-signs with the Clippers, he can earn $175 million over five years.

If Griffin signs with another team, the most can earn is $130 million over four years.

The Clippers have said in the past that they plan on re-signing Griffin.

But the Clippers will get some competition from the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets and perhaps even his hometown team of Oklahoma City.

The free-agency period starts July 1.

