Clippers are moving in the right direction with trade of Blake Griffin

And they were together for life, at least until Griffin suffered a knee injury at the end of November and missed 14 games and Frank realized exactly what they had purchased. Griffin was flashy, but he will not play a full season for the fifth time in eight years. He was a force, but the team actually seem to play just as well without him, going 8-8 in games in which he didn't appear, which almost mirrors their 25-24 record.