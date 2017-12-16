Clippers worn down by Heat in loss 90-85

Josh Richardson scored a career-high 28 points to help the Miami Heat beat the Clippers 90-85 on Saturday night.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra became the franchise's victory leader with 455, passing Pat Riley. Spoelstra is only one of two active head coaches in the NBA with at least 450 wins with their current team, joining San Antonio's Gregg Popovich.

Dion Waiters added 13 points, and Kelly Olynyk scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter for Miami. The Heat have won four of five.

The Clippers' Lou Williams was held to 13 points, snapping a string of scoring at least 17 in 11 consecutive games. Williams missed his first seven shots before slamming home a two-handed dunk on a backdoor cut. He made four of 16 shots from the floor.

Despite his struggles most of the game, Williams rattled in a three from the left wing with 1:50 left for an 85-84 lead.

Miami's Goran Dragic hit a baseline jumper on the ensuing possession to regain the lead.

After a review, the Heat were awarded the ball after a turnover by the Clippers as the ball was batted around the court, but Dragic badly missed a three keeping the Heat lead at 86-85.

Sindarius Thornwell was then called for an offensive foul and Richardson responded with a pair of free throws for an 87-84 lead.

Jamil Wilson missed a three and the Heat held on for the win.

Los Angeles was led by Montrezl Harrell's 15 points and DeAndre Jordan's 12 points and 20 rebounds.

Richardson was 10 for 16 from the field to record his second 20-plus scoring game of the month and is averaging 16.3 points a game in December.

