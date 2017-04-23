Joe Johnson and the Jazz get hot late to beat the Clippers and even series

Joe Johnson scored 28 points, including 11 in a row at one point in the fourth quarter, to help the Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-98 on Sunday night to tie their first-round playoff series at 2-2.

Johnson, who hit the winning shot in Game 1, made a pull-up jumper for a 91-90 lead with 3:55 remaining after the Jazz trailed by seven earlier in the quarter.

The Clippers never led again after controlling the game for most of the night.

Rodney Hood and Joe Ingles also key three-point shots for Utah down the stretch.

The Jazz needed all the help they could get after Gordon Hayward left the game in the first half because of food poisoning.

Los Angeles played without All-Star power forward Blake Griffin, who will miss the rest of the postseason because of an injured right big toe.

The series returns to Staples Center on Tuesday night for Game 5. Utah will host Game 6 on Friday night.

Chris Paul had 27 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds for the Clippers. Jamal Crawford scored 25 points, and DeAndre Jordan contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Los Angeles, though, shot 44% from the field, compared to 54.1% for Utah.

The Jazz got center Rudy Gobert back from a knee injury, and the center finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Austin Rivers sat out again with a strained left hamstring. He has not played in the series. Marreese Speights started in place of Griffin.

Hood scored 18 points while Derrick Favors had 17 after being held to two in Game 3.

