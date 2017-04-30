Jazz win third road game of series to eliminate Clippers

The Utah Jazz won for the third time at Staples Center, handing the Los Angeles Clippers a 104-91 loss on Sunday, to win the first-round playoff series in seven games.

Gordon Hayward scored 26 points to lead the Jazz, who finished in a tie for fourth place in the Western Conference with the Clippers, who had the tiebreaker and home-court advantage.

George Hill and Derrick Favors each scored 17 points to help Utah wins its first playoff series since 2010.

The Jazz will play the top-seeded Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday in Oakland.

The Warriors swept Portland 4-0 and have been waiting since Wednesday to find out their next opponent.

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan finished with 24 points and 17 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the series. Jamal Crawford contributed 20 points off the bench.

Chris Paul had 13 points for the Clippers, who were sent packing in the first round for the second straight year. Last spring, the Portland Trail Blazers eliminated them when both Blake Griffin and Paul were injured.