With J.J. Redick stymied, Clippers offense struggled

Ever since he first put on a Clippers jersey, J.J. Redick might as well have been wearing camouflage.

He’d skate through defenses, moving with incredible pace and precision. He’d rub off screens and create the tiniest of windows to launch shots without a thought.

You think you had him covered, and boom, three points would be added to the Clippers’ tally on the scoreboard.

He called it “shot hunting,” and his den is full of nets mounted on the wall.

For the Clippers, it was always one of the biggest, sneakiest reasons why the team won way more than they lost. Coach Doc Rivers called Redick an “offense unto himself,” and his movement and scoring early in games set everything into motion for the team’s offense.

But with Utah’s Joe Ingles draped all over him, ignoring the other four Clippers on the court, Redick couldn’t hunt. And with the Jazz cutting off such an important offensive supply line, the offense went hungry far too many times.

Rivers and the Clippers knew this needed to be addressed. They ran plays designed specifically for Redick to get open shots at the start of the first and third quarters. Neither produced the jumper intended.

After the early failures, the Clippers seemingly abandoned a major part of their offense that had been so critical, especially early in games. Instead, the ball stayed mostly in Chris Paul’s hands until a pick-and-roll initiated the offense.

This season, only 29 players in the league scored more points in the first quarter than Redick, a list that includes Stephen Curry, James Harden and Russell Westbrook. In the first quarter of Game 7, Redick attempted only a single shot, a running layin that couldn’t climb over the front of the rim.

Sunday, he made just one shot — a three-pointer on his cleanest look at the basket — in the fourth quarter. During the series, Redick averaged only 9.1 points, shooting 38% from the field and 34.2% from long range. And those numbers were greatly aided by a 26-point showing in a tight Game 5 loss.

“We didn’t try to get him going at times,” Rivers admitted. “I thought instead of fighting it, use him as a spacer. Obviously, I would’ve loved to figure out a better way to get him.

After the game, Redick wore the disappointment — his eyes bleary, a Dodgers cap pulled down over part of his face. He said the one thing that rattled around in his mind was “the recurring disappointment.”

“It’s always difficult to have your season end in disappointment,” he said before clearing his throat.

And, whether Redick or anyone else admits it, it’s difficult because the future is so cloudy.

Redick will be a free agent this summer, and he’s earned a hefty raise — one that could push him out of the Clippers’ price range.

While he talked about the Clippers maybe figuring things out next year, he said he’s not thinking about his future.

“The playoffs are always emotional. It was an emotional series for both teams. It was an emotional series for me,” Redick said. “I’m just processing emotion right now. I’m not thinking about the future.”

Redick’s hunting has meant so much to the Clippers, and against the Jazz, they got a look at how things would be without it.

Notes

Paul Pierce had a smile on his face inside the Clippers locker room after the loss, at peace with his decision to retire. Pierce, who had announced this would be his last season, scored six points Sunday. “No regrets,” he said. … Blake Griffin will meet with a foot specialist on the East Coast on Monday, as he and doctors try to determine whether he’ll need surgery on his right big toe. … Paul tweaked his ankle during the Clippers’ Game 7 loss, Rivers said. He finished with 13 points, his lowest scoring total of the series.

Caption Rams make three selections on Day 2 of the NFL draft The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. Caption Rams make three selections on Day 2 of the NFL draft The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. The Los Angeles Rams selected South Alabama tight end Gerald Everett in the second round and picked Eastern Washington receiver Cooper Kupp and Boston College safety John Johnson in the third round. Caption Chargers fans react during draft Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Chargers fans react during the NFL draft. Caption At Least 1 Dead In Corona Shooting Inside Residence On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. On Sept. 18, 2015, police officers were called to a Corona house where they discovered the bodies of two people beaten to death with a baseball bat. A third victim would later die at a hospital. Caption Breaking down the Clippers' loss to the Jazz in Game 5 of the NBA playoffs The Jazz defeated the Clippers 96-92 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers face elimination on Friday in Salt Lake City. The Jazz defeated the Clippers 96-92 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Playoffs and took a 3-2 lead in the series. The Clippers face elimination on Friday in Salt Lake City. Caption One Heart | Two Families Former Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant from former NFL player Konrad Reuland. Former Hall of Fame baseball player Rod Carew received a heart and kidney transplant from former NFL player Konrad Reuland.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner