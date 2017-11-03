Three-pointer becomes effective weapon for Clippers

The Clippers are unafraid to let the basketball fly from deep, dropping three-point bombs with regularity and being relatively precise with their marksmanship.

They are ranked seventh in the NBA in three-point shooting (39.1%), with Patrick Beverly leading the team.

He’s knocking down 51.4% of his three-pointers, 11th best in the NBA. His three-point shooting is actually better than his overall field-goal percentage (46.5%).

Beverley’s backcourt mate, Austin Rivers, is also contributing from behind the arch.

Rivers has made 45.2% of his threes. He’s also making a better percentage of his three-pointers than his total field-goal percentage of 39.5%.

Perhaps the most surprising long-distance shooter in the group is power forward Blake Griffin.

Griffin has made 43.3% of his three-pointers. But in his case, his total field-goal percentage (46.8%) is better than his three-point shooting. He has made at least two three-pointers in each of the first seven games.

This trio has made the Clippers one of the better three-point shooting teams in the league with their supposed best three-point shooter, Danilo Gallinari, dragging them down with his 29.5% accuracy.

But with Beverley on point from three-point land and it trickling down, Clippers coach Doc Rivers is pleased with the offensive output.

“It means he’s taking good shots, because he’s a hell of a three-point shooter. I think he proved that last year on spot-ups,” Doc Rivers said of Beverley. “So it tells you two things: He knows who he is and he’s taking good shots. It also says that our spacing is good and we’re moving the ball.

“Now when you look at it that he’s at 51.4 (%), Austin is 45 and Blake is at 40-whatever it is — you’ve got two or three of your starters in the mid-40s on threes, that’s a heck of a sign for your basketball team. And maybe your best shooter, Gallinari, he’s not making them yet. So that’s a good sign for us.”

Beverley, Austin and Griffin aren’t just casting up three-pointers on a whim. They are actually shooting the ball in rhythm, at the right time and in context of the offense.

“I just think everybody is taking their shots,” Doc Rivers said. “Blake is getting a lot of ball-swing threes. He’s making them. Austin is getting a lot as well. Austin makes a step-back one. He’s the one we allow to do it off the dribble — and Gallo, too. So, it’s been good.”

The NBA has become a three-point shooting league, and the Clippers are just making sure they keep up with the trend.

They are averaging 29.6 three-point attempts per game, the 14th highest in the NBA.

“We’ve put an emphasis on getting to the basket and getting threes,” Austin Rivers said. “And honestly, when you play at that speed, you just get more open looks. So that’s kind of been a thing.”

CLIPPERS VS MEMPHIS

When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday

On the air: TV: Prime Ticket; Radio: 570, 1330.

Update: The Clippers have defeated the Grizzlies seven of their last nine games. … The Grizzlies are ranked 25th in the NBA in scoring, averaging 100.4 points per game. But the Grizzlies are ranked fourth in points allowed, giving up 96.3 points per game. ... Memphis center Marc Gasol is ranked fifth in the league in blocked shots (1.88).

