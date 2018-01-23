Clippers' injury list grows some more

When he began to give medical updates on DeAndre Jordan, Austin Rivers and Danilo Gallinari, Clippers coach Doc Rivers forgot to tell the media that rookie guard Jawun Evans had joined his injured group.
"Jawun Evans is out today with a sore [lower] abdominal injury," Rivers said. "I forget that injury."
So, yes, the Clippers have yet another injury to deal with.
As far as Jordan, who missed his fifth consecutive game with a sprained left ankle, Rivers indicated that his center could be ready for Wednesday night's game against the Boston Celtics at Staples Center.
"DJ I think is really close," Rivers said. "He did some stuff yesterday and even thought that he may play [Monday night]. So, he's close."
Austin Rivers remains out with a right ankle injury and Gallinari is out with a left glute injury.
"Austin, from what I heard today, is probably at least two weeks away," Rivers said. "And then Gallo, he was on the floor today. He's getting closer."
Doc Rivers says Lou Williams deserves to be All-Star
If coaches were allowed to vote for their own players to be selected as reserves on the All-Star team, Rivers said his choice would have been easy.
"I would have voted for Lou [Williams]," Rivers said. "I think he deserves it. Whether he makes it or not, I think every coach probably thinks certain guys should make it.
"But Lou deserves it. A lot of guys deserve it."
But coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players.
The reserves will be announced Tuesday afternoon.
Rivers said the NBA should increase the All-Star limit from 12 players to 15.
"Not because Lou may or may not make it," Rivers said. "I just think that would be the right thing to do. But, we'll see."
Rivers admitted a criteria he uses to fill out his All-Star ballot is winning.
"It's always my tiebreaker. I'll put it that way," he said. "When I'm doing the ballots, like if somebody is tied, I typically go to the records. I used to have that old-school approach that if [your teams] are below .500, I literally wouldn't vote for you. But I don't do that anymore. There are some guys that literally have carried their teams and probably don't deserve that, not to be voted. But I do use records. I use everything and records are a part of it."
