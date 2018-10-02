It only takes one game for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to show Clippers his many capabilities

Gilgeous-Alexander stole a pass from Sydney’s Daniel Kickert with 54 seconds remaining in the first quarter and made one of two free throws after a foul. He followed that by stealing a loose ball on Sydney’s next possession, which became a three-point play after he was fouled on a transition layup. Eighteen seconds later, he got his third consecutive steal and assisted Lou Williams on another transition layup. His team’s lead had grown from four to 10.