Clippers keep pace with Jazz for fourth in West by racing past Rockets, 125-96

The Clippers already know that the Utah Jazz will be their first-round opponent when the NBA playoffs start this weekend. All that has to be settled was which team would have home-court advantage for the best-of-seven series.

But even after the Clippers won their sixth consecutive game, a 125-96 rout of the Houston Rockets on Monday night at Staples Center, they still don’t have an answer as to whether Games 1 and 2 will be played in Los Angeles or Salt Lake City.

That’s because the Jazz went up to Oakland on Monday night and pulled out a 105-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

So with both the Clippers and Jazz owning identical 50-31 records, it’ll come down to the regular-season finale for both teams to decide home court.

But if the Clippers beat the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night at Staples Center, it won’t matter if the Jazz defeat the San Antonio Spurs on the same night in Salt Lake City.

That’s because the Clippers, currently seeded fourth in the West, own the tie-breaker over the fifth-seeded Jazz by virtue of winning the season series, 3-1.

“We’re coming just to play,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “Let’s just take care of ourselves. We’re going to come out and try and win the game. If we take care of our business, it doesn’t matter what Utah does.”

The Clippers had four starters score in double figures to help them win for the 10th time in 12 games.

Chris Paul led the starters with 19 points and nine assists. Blake Griffin had 18 points and eight rebounds, Luc Mbah a Moute 15 points and DeAndre Jordan 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Jamal Crawford led a resurgent Clippers bench with 19 points and Paul Pierce scored 10 points in a reserve role.

A 29-3 run by the Clippers turned a close game in the third quarter into an 85-60 Clippers lead and put the game to bed early for the home team.

The Clippers just kept piling it on from there, building a 28-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

“I called a timeout early in the third quarter and after that I thought we just kind of turned it on,” Rivers said. “So I liked that we had the ability to do that.”

Photos from the Los Angeles Clippers' 125-96 victory over the Houston Rockets at Staples Center on April 10, 2017.

Houston didn’t help itself by letting James Harden pick up four fouls in the first half and a fifth in the third. Houston also didn’t help itself by letting Harden defend Griffin for long stretches in the first half and in the third quarter.

It wasn’t long after picking up his fifth foul that Harden, a leading most valuable player candidate and the NBA’s second-leading scorer at 29.3 points a game, took a seat.

He made only two of nine shots, one of six from three-point range, and scored 14 points.

Harden didn’t have his normal help because the Rockets were missing two starters, defense-minded guard Patrick Beverley (shoulder injury) and center Clint Capela (rest), and two key reserves, Lou Williams (rest) and Nene (rest).

“They didn’t play guys,” Rivers said. “It didn’t matter to me. At the end of the day, we’re playing well.”

