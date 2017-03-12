Five takeaways from the Clippers' victory over Philadelphia

The Clippers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 112-100, at Staples Center on Saturday. Here are five takeaways from the game:

1. He knows it’s going to happen, so all Clippers center DeAndre Jordan can do is brace for the Hack-a-Jordan and then do his best when he steps to the free-throw line.

It happened twice against the Philadelphia 76ers, and all Jordan did was answer the call both times.

He was intentionally fouled with 2 minutes 30 seconds left in the second quarter and the Clippers leading by three points. Jordan made both free throws.

Jordan was intentionally fouled again with 2:14 left and the Clippers leading by seven. He made one for two. He did his job more than adequately.

In fact, Jordan was seven for 10 from the free-throw line.

“Everything was the same,” Jordan, holding his son, Jaden, during the post-game news conference on Saturday, said. “My teammates were confident in me. I just had the same routine.”

Jordan finished the game with 19 points and 20 rebounds, his ninth time this season grabbing at least 20 in a game, which is tops in the NBA. He also had three blocked shots.

2. J.J. Redick converted the 30th four-point play of his career in the first quarter. Redick is ranked second in that category in NBA history, behind leader Jamal Crawford (50).

Redick made two of eight from three-point range and finished with 12 points.

3. Marreese Speights had another one of his outstanding shooting games.

He was five for six shooting from the field, one of two from three-point range. Speights finished with 11 points and two rebounds.

4. The Clippers took good care of the basketball, turning it over just 13 times.

Blake Griffin had four of the turnovers and Chris Paul three.

5. The Clippers held their own on the backboards against the feisty 76ers.

The two teams were tied in rebounds, both collecting 41.

broderick.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @BA_Turner