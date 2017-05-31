Jerry West, Clippers have mutual interest

Jerry West, one of the NBA’s foremost executives, is “very intrigued” about joining forces with the Clippers, said two league executives who were not authorized to speak publicly about the ongoing talks.

West, an executive board member with the Golden State Warriors who consults with the team’s basketball operations, would also be an advisor with the Clippers with a strong say as a consultant, the executives said.

West recently met with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and Doc Rivers, the team’s coach and president of basketball operations, said the executives. The Clippers got permission from the Warriors to speak with West, one executive said.

“But nothing is going to happen any time soon,” the executive said.

That’s because West is still under contract until July with the Warriors, who meet the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday in Game 1 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena.

If West were to join the Clippers, there is a chance he would hire his son, Ryan West, who is the assistant director of scouting for the Lakers, in a front-office job with the Clippers, one executive said.

Fans in Los Angeles know West, 79, as a Hall of Fame icon who had incomparable success with the Lakers for decades as a player and executive.

He has been with the Warriors for six years and helped preside over one of the NBA’s best teams in the past three seasons.

Having West, the executives said, probably would help the Clippers this summer when they face uncertain futures with Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and J.J. Redick.

Paul can opt out of his contract by June 29 and become an unrestricted free agent.

He can re-sign with the Clippers for five years and $205 million, or take a four-year, $152-million deal with another team.

Griffin can opt out of his contract by June 28 and become an unrestricted free agent. He can re-sign with the Clippers for five years and $175 million, or get a four-year deal for $130 million from another team.

Redick is an unrestricted free agent.

Luc Mbah a Moute can also opt out of his contract by June 29 and become an unrestricted free agent.

