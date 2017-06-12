Kentucky's Isaac Humphries works out for Lakers, speaks highly of former teammate De'Aaron Fox

The day before the Lakers have their workout with Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox, one of his former teammates spoke glowingly about the point guard many view as being a top-five NBA draft pick.

Kentucky forward Isaac Humphries had his workout for the Lakers on Monday, and it was his chance to display his skills.

But Fox will work out for the Lakers on Tuesday and that became a big topic for Isaac to discuss.

Fox, Washington’s Markelle Fultz and UCLA’s Lonzo Ball are considered the best three point guards in the draft.

The Lakers, who have the second and 28th pick in the June 22 draft, will see firsthand what Fox is all about.

“Obviously he was good on the court and he was very productive on the court,” Humphries said. “But off the court, he was a great leader. He tried to contribute to the team off the court.

“I know he helped me a lot on the court and led me on the court when I wasn’t having the best game. He’s one of those players that can lift our team very quickly. He was really cool to play with.”

Humphries was one of six players the Lakers worked out Monday.

He was joined by Kansas State forward Wesley Iwundu, Arizona State guard Torian Graham, Vanderbilt forward Luke Kornet, Georgetown guard Rodney Pryor and SMU forward Ben Moore.

But for Humphries, the two years the 7-footer spent at Kentucky playing and practicing with so much NBA talent helped him prepare for the NBA.

“It’s very beneficial,” Humphries said. “The whole process that I’ve been going through over the last couple of months is nothing new to me. We’re all very accustomed to having NBA scouts at every practice. We know exactly what the pressure is and what to expect and that sort of thing. We’re very used to it, we’ve very accustomed to it and that’s kind of the culture that they kind of teach us at Kentucky.”

