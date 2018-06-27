Yu Darvish returns to Dodger Stadium carrying a lot of baggage

The last time Darvish pitched here was for the Dodgers last year in Game 7 of the World Series, and his performance in the loss to the Houston Astros transformed the Japanese right-hander from a symbol of hope to one of failure. If he pitched in the Cubs’ four-game series against the Dodgers this week, the question wasn’t whether he would have been booed. He accepted that he would have been. What he didn’t know was how much.