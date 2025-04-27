Advertisement
Dodgers’ Tyler Glasnow exits against Pirates with shoulder discomfort

Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow reacts after allowing a home run in the first inning.
Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow reacts after allowing a home run in the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.
(Luke Hales / Getty Images)
By Benjamin Royer

Tyler Glasnow exited the Dodgers’ Sunday afternoon game against the Pirates in the second inning after experiencing right-shoulder discomfort, the team announced.

Glasnow, who missed the end of the 2024 season and postseason with an elbow sprain, left his last start against the Texas Rangers with leg cramps.

Sunday’s injury could be more serious. After giving up back-to-back solo home runs in the top of the first inning, Glasnow returned to the mound for the second. After his penultimate warmup pitch, the righty-hander stretched his shoulder a few times before coming set in his stretch. As Glasnow released the ball, he barreled over to his side. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and a trainer then went to the mound and pulled Glasnow.

Glasnow underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021 when he was with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Left-handed pitcher and free-agent acquisition Blake Snell has been on the injured list since April 6 with left-shoulder inflammation, and recently had his throwing program shut down.

Glasnow is 1-0 with a 3.78 earned-run average through five starts, including Sunday’s premature exit.

Benjamin Royer

