Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw says his goal this season is to not be missed

Clayton Kershaw attempted to treat this off-season like any other, even as he welcomed the birth of his second child and navigated his first off-season since suffering a herniated disk in his back last summer.

He rarely ventured outside his hometown of Dallas. He began his throwing program in December and climbed atop a mound in January. Along the way, during weekly sessions leading up to his arrival at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday, he tinkered with his enigmatic fourth pitch.

“I worked on a changeup,” Kershaw said. “Every off-season I say my changeup’s getting better.”

He paused to set up the punchline.

“Maybe I’ll throw one this year.”

The Dodgers do not require innovation from Kershaw as he approaches his 10th season. They would settle, with glee, for reclamation of the form he displayed before the injury shelved him for 75 days. He appeared set for his fourth National League Cy Young Award until his body betrayed him.

Upon his return in September, Kershaw seesawed between dominance and rustiness. In moments of triumph, like his first start against the Chicago Cubs in the playoffs, he resembled the man who stood astride the sport in years past. In moments of vulnerability, like his second playoff start against the Cubs, he raised questions about the long-term ramifications of his back trouble.

Protective about his health and proud of his performance, he understands there is a simple solution for the situation in 2017.

“I want to make every start,” Kershaw said. “I’ll do whatever I have to do to make that next start. I’ll worry about the next year when I need to. If it costs me somewhere down the road, it does. But I’m here to make every start this year. I feel like that’s what I’m supposed to do.”

Kershaw does not intend to stumble blindly down this path. As he recovered last summer, he modified his workout regimen in order to reduce the strain on his back. Famous for punishing his body between starts, Kershaw cut down on the exertion. He has suggested he would have made these changes anyway as he grew older. The injury merely accelerated his timetable of moderation.

Through discussions with physical therapist Stephen Smith, strength and conditioning coach Brandon McDaniel and the rest of the medical staff, Kershaw established a new paradigm. Compromise allowed Kershaw to feel satisfied with his level of activity, while preventing him from subjecting his back to unnecessary risk.

The Dodgers believe the summertime adjustments will carry over into this season. Kershaw maintained a dialogue with the organization during his off-season workouts. He turned down an offer to pitch in the World Baseball Classic despite “very serious consideration” on his part, he said, because “I thought it was probably best for me not to do it.”

Kershaw played a role in an awkward milestone last season. He was one of 28 Dodgers to land on the disabled list. The pileup of ailments set a major league record.

“Everybody knows that our team was plenty talented last year,” Kershaw said. “We just had a lot of guys get hurt. So hopefully we don’t get hurt, and we should be OK.”

Kershaw completed a bullpen session Wednesday morning. As he pitched to catcher Yasmani Grandal, Manager Dave Roberts stood watch with pitching coach Rick Honeycutt. Roberts pronounced Kershaw’s session as “really sharp.”

“Clayton is in a good place, physically, mentally,” Roberts said as he sat beside President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman during a session with the media. “He’s excited to be here. That’s what we’d expect out of him.”

Friedman turned to Roberts.

“Are you announcing him as the opening-day starter?”

“I’m going to hold off,” Roberts said with a chuckle.

The caution relates more to superstition than Kershaw’s condition. The team expects Kershaw to headline the group. Rich Hill and Kenta Maeda will follow him. The contestants for the final two spots include Scott Kazmir, Brandon McCarthy, Julio Urias, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Brock Stewart, Ross Stripling and Alex Wood.

“We’ll just get to the end of spring training and see what things look like,” Friedman said. “We’re not spending a lot of time trying to put our opening-day roster in pen right now.”

Based on seniority, resume and a lack of minor league options, Kazmir and McCarthy look like the favorites. The team can stockpile Stewart and Stripling in the minors. Wood can aid the bullpen. More curious is how the club plans to utilize Urias during his second season in the majors and what Ryu can contribute.

During a whirlwind 2016, Urias became the Dodgers’ first teenage pitcher since Fernando Valenzuela, competed his way into the starting rotation for October and logged 127 2/3 innings. He is unlikely to add much more than 40 to that total for 2017, which means the organization must decide how to ration his usage.

Neither Friedman nor Roberts would commit publicly to a plan for Urias this spring. He will appear in Cactus League games “just like any starter,” Roberts said. But he could be kept at extended spring training in order to preserve his arm for the final months of the season.

“He’s not at the point where he’s going to make 32, 33 starts, throw 200-plus innings,” Friedman said. “So exactly how we manage that, and when, is something we’ve spent some time talking about this winter. We’ll continue to talk about it throughout the spring.”

Friedman also expressed optimism about Ryu, who has pitched in the majors only once since undergoing shoulder surgery in 2015. Ryu was battered during his comeback last season, with his fastball stuck in the mid-80s. The Dodgers have been pleased with improvements in his conditioning heading into this year. A fixture in the rotation in 2013 and 2014, Ryu now resembles a wild card.