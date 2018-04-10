Dodger Stadium to host 2020 All-Star Game

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred will be at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday to announce that the Dodgers will host the 2020 All-Star Game, according to a person with knowledge of the announcement but not authorized to speak publicly about it.
Dodger Stadium has not played host to the All-Star Game since 1980, when a National League team managed by Chuck Tanner beat an American League team managed by Earl Weaver, 4-2.
Ken Griffey Sr. was named most valuable player of the game when he came off the bench to notch two hits, including a solo homer to deep center field off of Tommy John in the fifth inning.
The Dodgers and the Chicago Cubs were among the leading candidates to host the 2020 game. The Washington Nationals will host the game in July, and the Cleveland Indians will host the game in 2019.
Since 1980, nine teams have hosted the game twice: the Angels (1989, 2010), San Francisco Giants (1984, 2007), San Diego Padres (1992, 2016), Indians (1981, 1997), Chicago White Sox (1983, 2003), Minnesota Twins (1985, 2014), Houston Astros (1986, 2004), Cincinnati Reds (1988, 2015) and Pittsburgh Pirates (1994, 2006).
The Los Angeles City Council, in a late February move designed to help the Dodgers secure the game, authorized the city to receive $100,000 from the Dodgers as payment for city services required to host the game. The council motion cited an estimated $89.4 million in economic impact from hosting the game.
Twitter: @MikeDiGiovanna
Follow Bill Shaikin on Twitter @BillShaikin
UPDATES:
12:35 p.m.: This article was updated throughout.
This article was originally posted at 12:20 p.m.