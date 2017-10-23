Dodgers vs. Astros: How the teams match up for the World Series

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner watches as his three-run homer sails over the fence to give L.A. a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner watches as his three-run homer sails over the fence to give L.A. a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.

RH; Charlie Morton; 14-7; 3.62; 33-year-old veteran throws as hard as ever, still using the famed Roy Halladay delivery. RH; Lance McCullers Jr.; 7-4; 4.25; Bullpen star in ALCS Game 7, but will use curveballs in start against the Dodgers. Clayton Kershaw appeared close to tears after Game 5 of the NLCS at Wrigley Field, as the joy of reaching the World Series hit him. He was efficient and effective in his two outings against the Cubs, with his command much sharper in the clincher. The Dodgers remain vigilant in their usage of him, aware of his vulnerability to homers. The team has used a similar strategy in managing Rich Hill, Yu Darvish and Alex Wood, though manager Dave Roberts extended Darvish into the seventh inning against the Cubs. After spending almost his entire career in the American League West, Darvish’s familiarity with the Astros can’t hurt. The late-August acquisition of Justin Verlander added a dynamic weapon to the Astros rotation — and Verlander proved vital to the team reaching this stage, as his seven dominant innings in Game 6 against New York kept Houston’s season alive. He will be paired with Dallas Keuchel, the team’s resident ace and usual Game 1 starter. The Astros did not need to use either Keuchel or Verlander in Game 7, and both should be ready for the first two games against the Dodgers. The back half of the Astros’ rotation is less dominant, but still impressive, with Charlie Morton, Lance McCullers and Brad Peacock all options to start. Advantage: DODGERS. :: BULLPEN T; DODGERS; W-L-S; ERA; COMMENT RH; Kenley Jansen; 5-0-41; 1.32; Has retired 24 of the 28 batters he has faced in the playoffs. RH; Brandon Morrow; 6-0-2; 2.06; His 1.08 postseason ERA won’t hurt his case in free agency this winter. RH; Kenta Maeda; 13-6-1; 4.22; Has appeared in five playoff games and hasn’t allowed a runner to reach base. LH; Tony Cingrani; 0-0-0; 4.22; Unheralded when acquired in August, he faces opponent’s top left-handed hitters. LH; Tony Watson; 7-4-10; 3.38; His ability to induce ground balls has continued during the postseason. RH; Josh Fields; 5-0-2; 2.84; Appeared in three games during first two playoff rounds. RH; Ross Stripling; 3-5-2; 3.75; Can be used to soak up innings, as he did during the NLCS against the Cubs. LH; Luis Avilan; 2-3-0; 2.93; Has not pitched since Sept. 21 because of a shoulder injury. RH; Pedro Baez; 3-6-0; 2.95; Did not pitch in NLDS; was not on the roster for the NLCS. T; ASTROS; W-L-S; ERA; COMMENT RH; Chris Devenski; 8-5-4; 2.68; Cerritos native has back-to-back great seasons, but struggled this month. RH; Ken Giles; 1-3-34; 2.30; Closer throws 100 mph, spins a slider, but has had missteps in October. RH; Luke Gregerson; 2-3-1; 4.57; Former closer fell out of favor for much of this season. RH; Will Harris; 3-2-2; 2.98; Warmed up often in the ALCS, but didn’t pitch much. LH; Francisco Liriano; 6-7-0; 5.66; Acquired at the trade deadline, ex-starter has been used sparingly. RH; Collin McHugh; 5-2-0; 3.55; Likely to pitch only in mop-up situations only. RH; Joe Musgrove; 7-8-2; 4.77; Faced four batters in the ALCS and retired two of them. RH; Brad Peacock; 13-2-0; 3.00; Rose from obscurity at 29 to shine as a starter this season. Here is the only area where one team has a clear advantage. The Dodgers’ relievers handcuffed the Cubs for the entirety of the NLCS. Chicago didn’t score against the Dodgers bullpen in 17 innings. Kenley Jansen has been nearly flawless, and has not been subjected to heavy usage. Jansen has pitched in seven games, but only two involved multiple-inning outings. The combination of Brandon Morrow and Kenta Maeda can shut down right-handed hitters; Tony Watson and Tony Cingrani can handle the left-handed hitters. The bullpen of Astros manager A.J. Hinch is less reliable. The Yankees roughed up middle relievers such as Chris Devenski, Will Harris and Joe Musgrove. Ken Giles, the heat-throwing closer, has an impressive arsenal of pitches but saw his strikeout rate dip this season. The patience of the Dodgers hitters could defuse most of the Astros’ relievers. Houston relies on curveballs, and the Dodgers tend to hit those well. Hinch is more likely than Roberts to lean on his starters to go deep into games. Advantage: DODGERS. :: RESERVES POS.; DODGERS; AVG.; HR; RBI; COMMENT C; Yasmani Grandal; .247; 22; 58; Walked three times during his lone start in the NLCS. OF; Enrique Hernandez; .215; 11; 37; It’s unlikely he’ll ever top his three-homer night in Game 5; who could? 2B; Chase Utley; .236; 8; 34; Looked unsteady during crucial at-bats during Game 4 in Chicago. OF; Joc Pederson; .212; 11; 35; Could be an option as the designated hitter, but more likely to come off the bench. C; Kyle Farmer; .300; 0; 2; manager Dave Roberts continues to like him as a pinch-hitter, even against right-handers. SS; Charlie Culberson; .154; 0; 1; Shined in Seager’s absence during the NLCS; hit .455 against Chicago.