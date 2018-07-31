Dodgers acquire reliever John Axford from Blue Jays

The Dodgers fortified their bullpen Tuesday by acquiring veteran right-hander John Axford from the Toronto Blue Jays.
Axford, 35, has a 4.45 earned-run average in 45 appearances. But he has gotten more than half his outs on ground balls, and he has held left-handed batters to a .147 average.
To get Axford, whose contract expires after the season, the Dodgers gave up double-A reliever Corey Copping.
There might be no more fitting player for the major league team closest to Hollywood than Axford, who is a film aficionado and once predicted every winner on one Academy Awards broadcast.