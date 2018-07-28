Kershaw leads Dodgers to 4-1 win over the Braves

Undaunted by Rich Hill’s performance on Thursday, when Hill spun seven scoreless innings and delivered an RBI single, Clayton Kershaw led the Dodgers to a 4-1 victory over the Braves a day later with 7 2/3-innings of one-run baseball and a two-run single of his own.
Kershaw pitched into the eighth inning for the first time this season. He struck out eight. He exited with two outs in the inning with a pair of runners aboard and Braves All-Star Freddie Freeman at the plate. Manager Dave Roberts sent Kenley Jansen for a four-out save: Jansen retired Freeman with one pitch and came back to shut the door in the ninth.
The Dodgers (58-46) have rebounded after losing a series in Philadelphia earlier in the week. Yasmani Grandal extended his scorching July with a solo home run. Alex Verdugo cracked his first homer of the season. Yet Kershaw had the most curious offensive evening: He reached base all four times, with three walks in addition to his run-scoring hit.
Atlanta landed the first blow. Braves outfielder Nick Markakis ripped a 90-mph fastball from Kershaw into the left-field corner for a double to lead off the second inning. After a single by by catcher Kurt Suzuki, outfielder Ender Inciarte drove home a home with a groundout.
The Dodgers answered in the third against Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz. Alex Verdugo took a sizable cut at a 2-2, 96-mph fastball. The ball soared off his bat, well beyond Inciarte’s initial setup in shallow center field. Inciarte ran until he reached the wall, unable to retrieve the second home run of Verdugo’s career.
The battery of Grandal and Kershaw tagged Foltynewicz for three more runs in the fourth. Grandal unloaded on a belt-high fastball for his fourth home run since the All-Star break. The hitters behind him added to Foltynewicz’s burden.
Matt Kemp took a walk. Chris Taylor lined a double over Markakis’s head in right field. With two outs and both runners in scoring position, Foltynewicz flung a 96-mph fastball down the middle. Kershaw was late with his swing, but produced enough velocity for his grounder to shoot down the third-base line. It rolled into the outfield as Kemp and Taylor loped home.
Kershaw settled down after the second inning. He permitted a single in the fifth but otherwise cruised. He ended the fourth inning by fanning Suzuki with a picture-perfect, 0-2 slider. He ran a 92-mph fastball past second baseman Ozzie Albies for another strikeout in the sixth.
The seventh inning presented more of a challenge. Markakis clapped a leadoff single. Kershaw lost control of a slider, which ran inside and hit Suzuki. The Braves could tie the game with one swing.
Kershaw climbed out of the hole, to start, by striking out third baseman Johan Camargo with a 1-2 fastball. Manager Dave Roberts stuck with Kershaw as Inciarte, a left-handed hitter, came up. Inciarte slapped a 2-1 slider on a line toward left field. The ball was intercepted by Taylor’s leap at shortstop. Taylor whirled to second base to pick off Markakis and end the inning.