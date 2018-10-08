Ross Stripling in line to return if Dodgers make it to NLCS

Ronald Acuna Jr. became the youngest person in major league history to hit a postseason grand slam. He is 20 years, 293 days old, passing Yankees great Mickey Mantle, who was 21 years, 349 days old when he hit a grand slam in Game 5 of the 1953 World Series. He is followed by Addison Russell of the Cubs, who was 22 years, 283 days old when he did it in the 2016 World Series Game 6, Gil McDougald of the Yankees, who was 23-143 when he hit one in Game 5 of the 1951 World Series, and Francisco Lindor of the Indians, who was 23-326 when he hit a grand slam in Game 2 of the 2017 ALDS.