Spring training: Dodgers 5, Milwaukee 4

The Dodgers fall to the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-4, at Camelback Ranch.

ON THE MOUND: Hyun-Jin Ryu made his strongest case for joining the starting rotation as he spun four innings of scoreless, stress-free baseball. He gave up one hit, struck out two and said afterward “I feel like I’m actually very close to my 2013 form.” Manager Dave Roberts has suggested Ryu can handle big league competition if his fastball velocity resides between 87 and 89 mph, and Roberts sounded pleased with the pitch Tuesday. Ryu judged his outing based on the swings of the Brewers. “They weren’t making hard contact on my pitches, especially my breaking balls,” Ryu said. Ryu is one start behind Alex Wood, who is his competition for the final spot in the rotation. After making one start in 2015 and 2016, Ryu could leap-frog Wood, who could also help the team in relief. The Dodgers will be cautious with Ryu, though, given his laborious recovery from shoulder surgery. “Last year was very difficult for him, to see what was going on, and to miss out on it,” Roberts said. “So he worked really hard to put himself to be in a position where he’s at right now. We’re a better team if he’s in our starting rotation.”

AT THE PLATE: Justin Turner hit his second home run of the Cactus League. He was three for three to raise his batting average to .412. … Ryu opened the scoring for the Dodgers with a run-scoring single in the fourth inning. … Andrew Toles picked up two hits and is batting .316.

EXTRA BASES: Scott Kazmir threw 4 1/3 innings in a minor league game. The Dodgers have kept Kazmir away from the Cactus League since he experienced tightness in his left hip in early March, but Roberts said Kazmir would face big league hitters in his next outing. The radar gun clocked Kazmir’s fastball around 87 mph, Roberts said. … Sergio Romo threw a bullpen session, as did Julio Urias. Romo had been sidelined because of stiffness in his back after returning from the World Baseball Classic. Urias sat out three days because of strep throat. Urias, along with Wood, will pitch in minor league games Thursday. … The team optioned outfielder Brett Eibner, and reassigned outfielder Alex Verdugo, second baseman Willie Calhoun, outfielder Darnell Sweeney and infielder Jose Miguel Gonzalez to the minors.

UP NEXT: Texas Rangers at Surprise Stadium, 4 p.m. Thursday. TV: ESPN. No radio.

