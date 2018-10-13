Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is back to his old postseason form in 6-5 loss to Brewers

Kershaw worked around a single in the bottom of the inning. When he came to the plate to start the third, a new Brewer was on the mound. Brandon Woodruff replaced Gonzalez in Counsell’s first chess move of the evening. Woodruff pitched a clean inning. With the pitcher’s spot due up in the bottom of the third, Counsell could have used a pinch hitter. Woodruff went to the plate instead.