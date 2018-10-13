Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is back to his old postseason form in 6-5 loss to Brewers

The postseason career of Clayton Kershaw consists of peaks and valleys, an agonizing autumnal ritual. He can dominate and he can wilt — excellence in one game followed by vulnerability in the next. As the years pass, the heights feel less lofty, a mere respite before the inevitable tumble. The cycle repeated itself in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, as the Milwaukee Brewers hounded Kershaw in a 6-5 Dodgers defeat.
Kershaw was far from the only Dodger to disappoint on Friday evening at Miller Park. But he represents the tip of the organizational spear. The Brewers broke him en route to a team-wide dismantling.
It was the briefest start of Kershaw’s career in the playoffs, a five-run, nine-out misery. Milwaukee proved to be a more formidable foe than Atlanta, who Kershaw had numbed for eight scoreless innings in the National League Division Series. That outing marked the peak. Friday was the valley, as Kershaw crumbled beneath the weight of the Brewers bats and the defensive incompetence of his teammates.
Earlier in the summer, as Kershaw approached free agency and navigated around his diminishing velocity, Kershaw tinkered with the sequences and locations of his pitches. His resolve has not faded, in this, his 10th season as a Dodger, but his fastball has. Milwaukee demonstrated the limits of the reinvention.
The outing was short, yet pocked with indignities. Kershaw permitted a home run to relief pitcher Brandon Woodruff. He howled in frustration as hits landed behind him and passed balls snuck by Yasmani Grandal. He was forced to hand the baseball to manager Dave Roberts far sooner than either man desired.
The devastation was heightened as the game progressed. The Dodgers staged a furious late-game rally, plating three runs in the eighth and another in the ninth off a two-out triple from Chris Taylor. The game ended with Taylor at third base, as Justin Turner struck out against Brewers reliever Corey Knebel.
The victory might be Pyrrhic for Milwaukee. Brewers manager Craig Counsell capitalized on inefficiencies in the Dodgers lineup by unleashing left-handed relief ace Josh Hader for three innings. Hader logged a career-high 46 pitches. Both Jeremy Jeffress and Knebel showed vulnerability in the final innings. The Dodgers lost the battle, but the series still may last seven games.
The Milwaukee presented a logistical nightmare for Roberts. Milwaukee started left-handed pitcher Gio Gonzalez, but Roberts wondered how long the starter would last. Jhoulys Chacin, a right-hander expected to start Game 3, was also in relief. Roberts knew he had to be careful when inserting pinch hitters, because he did not want to shorten his bench for late-game scenarios when facing Milwaukee’s bullpen trio of Hader, Jeffress and Knebel.
“It’s going to be a tricky one,” Roberts said before the game.
Kershaw was making the 21st start of his postseason career. His 20th had been a triumph. He was still stung by the team’s decision to start him against Atlanta in Game 2, rather than Game 1, and he felt validation after bulldozing the Braves. He only struck out three, but missed enough barrels to roll through innings. The Brewers would present a more fearsome challenge.
Kershaw waded through a demanding first inning that required 23 pitches. Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain led off with a single and took second base on a passed ball. Kershaw dueled with MVP candidate Christian Yelich for 10 pitches, finally whiffing Yelich on a curveball after five consecutive foul balls. Kershaw secured a pair of groundouts to strand Cain.
When Kershaw returned to the mound, his team was ahead. Roberts stressed the important of securing an early advantage to disrupt the deployment of the Milwaukee bullpen. If Dodgers were ahead, Roberts reasoned, Counsell might be inclined to save his best relievers for later in the series.
Manny Machado supplied the game’s first run on the third pitch of the second. He hammered a 2-0 changeup from Gonzalez. The baseball raced toward the fence in left-center field, and disappeared into the Brewers bullpen. The relievers inside started to loosen up a few minutes later.
Kershaw worked around a single in the bottom of the inning. When he came to the plate to start the third, a new Brewer was on the mound. Brandon Woodruff replaced Gonzalez in Counsell’s first chess move of the evening. Woodruff pitched a clean inning. With the pitcher’s spot due up in the bottom of the third, Counsell could have used a pinch hitter. Woodruff went to the plate instead.
Woodruff is a reliever by trade, but he stands 6-4 and weighs 215. He had homered once in the minor leagues and once earlier this season. Kershaw picked up two strikes on Woodruff, but could not induce a swing with a curveball. When Woodruff fouled off a 2-2 fastball, Kershaw doubled down. He threw the same pitch, at 92 mph, down the middle. The result was stunning.
Upon impact, Kershaw whipped his head around to find the baseball. It was soaring toward into right-center field, an improbable solo shot. Woodruff pumped his fist, turned toward his dugout and hollered. Kershaw slumped his shoulders and circled the mound.
As Kershaw tussled with the top of Milwaukee’s lineup, Yasmani Grandal grappled with the more basic act of catching the baseball. After a single by Cain and a walk by Yelich, Grandal lost his second passed ball of the evening. Moments later, he was tagged for a catcher’s inference on first baseman Jesus Aguilar, who had been robbed of a hit by diving catch from first baseman David Freese. Because of Grandal, the bases were loaded.
Milwaukee pulled ahead on a sacrifice fly from second baseman Hernan Perez. Grandal muffed the reception of the throw from the outfield, giving him a triple crown for the inning: A passed ball, an catcher’s interference and an error. Kershaw ended the rally by striking out third baseman Mike Moustakas, but the inning lasted 29 pitches.
The Brewers hounded Kershaw again in the fifth. He issued a seven-pitch walk to catcher Manny Piña. He gave up a single to shortstop Orlando Arcia on an 89-mph slider. Chris Taylor compounded the dilemma by bobbling Arcia’s hit, an error which let both runners skate into scoring position.
With Kershaw teetering, Ryan Madson warmed up in the bullpen. The leash on Kershaw was long enough to last one more batter, in the form of pinch-hitter Domingo Santana. Kershaw pumped a 91-mph fastball which cut the plate in half. Santana slashed it for a two-run single.
Madson did not strand the runner. Santana swiped second base on a play that was overturned by a replay challenge. Former MVP Ryan Braun rolled a single into right field. The throw from Matt Kemp did not have enough steam to cut down Santana.
It was the fifth run scored against Kershaw. Only four were earned. But all five counted.