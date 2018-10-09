How the Dodgers have fared against the Milwaukee Brewers

The Dodgers will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series that begins on Friday at Miller Park in Milwaukee. Here is a quick look at how the two teams did against each other this season:
July 20, Dodgers 6, at Milwaukee 4. Winning pitcher — Rich Hill. Losing pitcher — Taylor Williams. Save —Kenley Jansen. Home runs — Dodgers: Enrique Hernandez. Milwaukee: Jesus Aguilar.
Recap: In his first game as a Dodger, Manny Machado singled twice and walked twice and the Dodgers got a three-run homer from Enrique Hernandez to win the first game after the All-Star break.
Quote: Kenley Jansen on Machado: "He's our new Mannywood, 2.0 I guess."
July 21, at Milwaukee 4, Dodgers 2. Winning pitcher — Corbin Burnes. Losing pitcher — Clayton Kershaw. Save —Corey Knebel. Home runs — Milwaukee: Christian Yelich.
Recap: Yelich’s tying homer off Kershaw opened the pivotal sixth inning, when the Brewers scored three runs and ended a seven-game losing streak.. Kershaw gave up seven hits and four runs in six innings, though only one was earned. It was his first loss since April 25.
Quote: Kershaw: “Didn't think I gave up a lot of hard contact tonight for the most part. There's some good things in there, but you know, ultimately, we lost."
July 22, Dodgers 11, at Milwaukee 2. Winning pitcher — Alex Wood. Losing pitcher — Brent Suter. Save —Caleb Ferguson. Home runs — Dodgers: Matt Kemp 2.
Recap: Kemp hit two solo homers and Machado drove in his first run since joining the Dodgers. Chris Taylor also had three RBIs for the Dodgers, who scored five runs in each of the second and fifth innings.
Quote: Matt Kemp: "You throw a guy like [Machado] in our lineup that is already dangerous, and it makes it even worse for the other team.”
July 30, Milwaukee 5, at Dodgers 2. Winning pitcher — Josh Hader. Losing pitcher — Kenta Maeda. Home runs — Dodgers: Manny Machado. Milwaukee: Eric Thames.
Recap: The Brewers loaded the bases three batters into the game and took a 1-0 lead before Maeda prevented more damage by getting a strikeout, popup and fly ball to end the threat. Thames hit a two-run homer in the third inning and the Dodgers couldn’t rally.
Quote: Eric Thames: "It felt good to get the hit to give us some distance from the Dodgers because the way they line up. This is a huge series. ... This might be a postseason matchup, you never know. It's a playoff preview for us."
July 31, Milwaukee 1, at Dodgers 0. Winning pitcher — Wade Miley. Losing pitcher — Walker Buehler. Save — Jeremy Jeffress.
Recap: Wade Miley remained undefeated at Dodger Stadium after pitching seven scoreless innings on the day the Dodgers acquired Brian Dozier. In seven starts at Dodger Stadium, Miley is 4-0 with a 2.06 ERA. Center fielder Lorenzo Cain robbed Cody Bellinger of a tying home run with a leaping catch at the wall to end the seventh inning. Cain also drove in Milwaukee's run with a double in the third.
Quote: Wade Miley: "It's a cool atmosphere when you're playing at Dodger Stadium. I just tried to go out and win and keep us in the game."
Aug. 1, at Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 4. Winning pitcher — Dylan Floro. Losing pitcher — Matt Albers. Home runs — Dodgers: Yasmani Grandal 2, Brian Dozier.
Recap: Grandal hit a two-run homer -- his second of the game -- in the 10th inning, and Dozier, in his first start as a Dodger, homered as the Dodgers rallied to win. Dozier went three for four. Matt Kemp, ended an 0-for-26 skid with a single leading off the 10th.
Quote: Dave Roberts: "Love the way [Dozier] plays the game. He's a hard-nosed player. I think there's more of that to come."
Aug. 2, at Dodgers 21, Milwaukee 5. Winning pitcher — Clayton Kershaw. Losing pitcher — Jhoulys Chacin. Home runs — Dodgers: Joc Pederson 2, Yasiel Puig 2, Cody Bellinger, Brian Dozier, Justin Turner. Milwaukee — Christian Yelich, Jesus Aguilar.
Recap: The Dodgers hit a season high-tying seven homers, and also set season highs for runs in a game, and in an inning when they had nine in the seventh..
Quote: Clayton Kershaw: "One of these days, maybe in the playoffs, I'll figure out how to get Yelich out."
Dodgers win season series, 4-3.
Dodgers’ best hitters against Brewers this season (min. 10 plate appearances)
Brian Dozier, .556 (5 for 9), 2 doubles, 2 homers
Yasmani Grandal, .412 (7 for 17), 1 double, 2 homers
Yasiel Puig, .400 (6 for 15), 2 homers
Joc Pederson, .333 (6 for 18), 2 homers
Team: .283, 15 doubles, 14 homers
Brewers’ best hitters against Dodgers this season (min. 10 plate appearances)
Manny Pina, .444 (8 for 18), 1 triple
Christian Yelich, .433 (13 for 30), 4 doubles, 1 triple, 2 homers
Lorenzo Cain, .333 (9 for 27), 1 doubles, 1 triple
Team: .235, 11 doubles, 5 homers
Dodgers’ starting pitchers against Brewers
Walker Buehler, 0-1, 1.29 ERA
Rich Hill, 1-0, 1.50 ERA
Clayton Kershaw, 1-1, 2.25 ERA
Alex Wood, 1-0, 3.00 ERA
Kenta Maeda, 0-1, 7.71 ERA
Team: 4-3, 3.00 ERA
Brewers’ starting pitchers against Dodgers
Wade Miley, 1-0, 0.00 ERA
Freddy Peralta, 0-0, 2.25 ERA
Chase Anderson, 0-0, 3.60 ERA
Brent Suter, 0-1, 6.00 ERA
Jhoulys Chacin, 0-1, 16.62 ERA
Team: 3-4, 5.81 ERA