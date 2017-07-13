By the numbers: Dodgers' first-half numbers equal best record in baseball

The Dodgers had one of the best first halves in franchise history, finishing with a 61-29 record and landing six players on the National League All-Star team.
Here is a look at some key numbers from the first half of the season:
9-11: The Dodgers’ record after losing to San Francisco on April 24. After that game, they promoted Cody Bellinger from triple-A to the majors.
52-18: The Dodgers’ record since Bellinger played his first game on April 25.
23: The number of players the Dodgers have put on the disabled list this season. The club record for a full season is 28 last year.
.377: Justin Turner’s batting average, the highest by a Dodger with a minimum 250 plate appearances at the All-Star break. The previous high was .368 by Dixie Walker in 1946.
6: The number of Dodgers with at least 10 home runs, tying the club record for most at the All-Star break. The other seasons: 2015, 1979 and 1977.
110: The number of games the Dodgers are on pace to win this season, which would be the most in franchise history, surpassing the 105 won by the 1953 Brooklyn Dodgers.
3,620,306: The total attendance for the Dodgers this season if they continue at their current pace. That would be the lowest number since the 2012 season.
2.99: The bullpen earned-run average for the Dodgers, the lowest in the NL and the second-lowest in baseball, behind Cleveland’s 2.84.
Source: baseball-reference.com
