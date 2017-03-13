Sports Dodgers

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager still sidelined with back injury

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager tweaked his upper back on a throw on March 3 and has not appeared in a Cactus League game since. He is unlikely to play in a game this week either, Manager Dave Roberts indicated on Monday morning at Camelback Ranch.

“Corey is still just getting better, but not doing any baseball-specific stuff,” Roberts said. “Really, not too much. I keep hearing there’s improvement. But enough to get him on the field? It hasn’t happened yet.”

As Roberts spoke, Seager could be seen inside the Dodgers weight room walking on a treadmill. The team has little interest in rushing him back to the diamond and risking the aggravation of his condition.

Seager missed several weeks last spring with a knee injury. After a bumpy April, he emerged as one of the best players in baseball, finishing third in the National League MVP voting and winning the Rookie of the Year on a unanimous vote.

Like last spring, Seager has lost time developing an on-field rapport with new second baseman Logan Forsythe. But Roberts suggested the team was not worried yet.

“We’re still a ways from that,” Roberts said. “His legs are still in good shape. You’d obviously like him and Logan to have more time together in the middle of the infield. But I think that once he’s healthy, we can still get those at-bats. So I’m not too concerned about those at-bats.”

Roberts expects Andre Ethier (hip tightness, back tightness) to return to the lineup this week.

