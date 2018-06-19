Dodgers take anger out on Cubs reliever, rally for 4-3 win

The matchup served as a rematch of the past two National League Championship Series. The Cubs downed the Dodgers in 2016 and captured their first championship since 1908. The next October, the Dodgers toppled the Cubs only to fall to Houston in the World Series, extending a drought which has dragged on since 1988. The two teams could meet again this October, if the Dodgers can leapfrog Arizona in the National League West and the Cubs can do the same to Milwaukee in the Central.