Dodgers take anger out on Cubs reliever, rally for 4-3 win

Furious with the strike zone of umpire Tripp Gibson III, the Dodgers took out their anger on Cubs reliever Justin Wilson in the ninth inning for a 4-3 comeback victory in the first game of a doubleheader. Moments after Yasmani Grandal became the third Dodger ejected by Gibson, Kyle Farmer raked a two-out, go-ahead, two-run double.
Farmer was batting in the place of Matt Kemp, who was thrown out along with manager Dave Roberts in the fifth inning for arguing with Gibson. The disgruntled group still managed to collect a victory on a day when Kenta Maeda could not finish four innings.
Maeda gave up three runs and needed 74 pitches to collect 11 outs. His fastball command was intermittent. The bullpen picked him up and kept the Dodgers within striking distance. After a leadoff walk by Austin Barnes and a one-out single by Justin Turner in the ninth, Farmer pulled a 2-2 cutter from Wilson as the Dodgers took the lead.
The matchup served as a rematch of the past two National League Championship Series. The Cubs downed the Dodgers in 2016 and captured their first championship since 1908. The next October, the Dodgers toppled the Cubs only to fall to Houston in the World Series, extending a drought which has dragged on since 1988. The two teams could meet again this October, if the Dodgers can leapfrog Arizona in the National League West and the Cubs can do the same to Milwaukee in the Central.
The day started with a jolt. Joc Pederson hammered the second pitch of the game, a shin-high, 93-mph fastball from Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood, into right field. The ball landed in the basket beyond the ivy, deep enough for Pederson’s eighth home run of the month.
In Chatwood, the Dodgers faced one of the most imprecise pitchers in baseball. Chatwood entered the game with 58 walks in 63⅓ innings, a mind-boggling amount for a pitcher still maintaining a 4.12 earned-run average. No other pitcher in the game had walked more than 45. Chatwood provided a demonstration of his high-wire act in the first inning.
After Pederson’s homer landed, Chatwood walked Max Muncy and Turner. The Chicago partisans grumbled as Yasmani Grandal came up. The at-bat would flummox Grandal. Gibson afforded Chatwood a pair of strikes on changeups which appeared outside the zone, and rung up Grandal on one of them. Matt Kemp popped up and Cody Bellinger swung through a 95-mph fastball to leave the runners aboard.
The top of the second inning looked similar: Chatwood issued two walks and escaped unscathed. The Cubs provided a better example of how to perform with runners in scoring position in the bottom of the inning. Maeda gave up a pair of singles before walking catcher Chris Gimenez, who carried a .176 batting average to the plate. With the bases loaded, Maeda hung a slider and Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant connected for a two-run double to left.
The virus of wildness spread from Chatwood to Maeda. Maeda walked five batters, the most he had ever given up in his career, before Roberts removed him from the game. Roberts intervened in the fourth after a single by Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward and a walk by second baseman Ben Zobrist. Against Zobrist, Maeda threw a curveball in the dirt, a curveball high, a changeup outside and a 3-0 fastball well below the zone.
Roberts asked left-handed reliever Adam Liberatore to face Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a left-handed hitter. Rizzo chipped an RBI single into left field. Roberts would not stick around to see much more of the game.
The irritation with Gibson boiled over in the fifth. Gibson called Turner and Kemp out on strikes during the frame. While Kemp carped about Gibson’s zone after the third out, Turner and others hollered at the umpire from the bench. Third-base coach Chris Woodward tried to divert Kemp from the scene. Gibson turned away from Kemp and ejected him. As Roberts arrived to protest the decision, Gibson ejected him too.
The Dodgers snatched a run back in the sixth. Chris Taylor cracked a grounder past Bryant and into the left-field ivy. As outfielder Kyle Schwarber tried to retrieve it, Taylor raced into third for a triple. He scored on a bloop by Yasiel Puig, who saw the pop-up fall between three Cubs defenders in shallow right-center field.