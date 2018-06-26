Maeda sharp, Taylor hits pinch hit homer in Dodgers' 2-1 win

Cubs: RHP Yu Darvish felt soreness in his troubled triceps tendon after a minor league rehabilitation start Monday. Darvish hasn't pitched in the majors since May 20 because of right triceps tendinitis. The Japanese ace threw five sharp innings for Class A South Bend. Darvish was set to rejoin the team in Los Angeles on Tuesday to discuss his next steps. 3B Kris Bryant (sore shoulder), who was out of the starting lineup, is not expected to go on the DL, but Maddon said it is not out of the question. RHP Brandon Morrow (lower back tightness) threw a bullpen and is on track to return soon without needing a minor league rehab outing.