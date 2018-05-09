Rich Hill not sharp in return, but it takes extras for the Diamondbacks to beat the Dodgers 8-5

The Dodgers dugout was littered with bubblegum in the fourth inning and filled with rage in the fifth. It soared with hope in the ninth. It played host to gnashed teeth in the 10th and the 11th. By the 12th, as another Diamondbacks home run disappeared from sight and another game escaped the grasp of the Dodgers, the dugout housed only resignations. They were losers once more, this time wearing an 8-5 defeat in 12 innings.