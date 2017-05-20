Inside the bench-clearing skirmish during Dodgers game against Marlins

The post-game protocol in situations like the one that arose in the ninth inning on Friday night, when the benches cleared between the Dodgers and the Marlins, is to deny intent.

So Ross Stripling, the Dodgers reliever who threw behind Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton’s back, described the pitch as a “fastball in, that got away from me.”

So A.J. Ramos, the Marlins closer who angered the Dodgers by drilling Brett Eibner after Cody Bellinger hit a home run in the eighth, insisted that “I didn’t have the control I wanted.”

So Dave Roberts, the manager who wedged between his predecessor, Marlins manager Don Mattingly, and Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren as the two screamed at each other, shrugged off the incident by saying “things were taken care of.”

And so Mattingly . . . blamed Corey Seager for swinging at a 3-0 pitch in the seventh inning?

“They can say it however they want it,” Mattingly told reporters in the visitors clubhouse at Dodger Stadium. “But when you swing 3-0, up 5-0, you can put it however you want it.”

The Dodgers who heard this explanation greeted it with some combination of amusement, irritation and pity. Mattingly is the manager of a last-place team. He had to say something, some of his former players mused.

Mattingly, Geren and Stripling were all ejected. Mattingly might have been the most aggressive actor in the entire scrum. He barreled toward Geren, his former teammate with the Yankees from 1988 to 1991. As the two men argued, Roberts tried to keep the peace.

“They were exchanging some pleasantries,” Roberts said. “Two big men in the middle of that. But we worked it out.”

Geren yelled at Ramos from the dugout after Eibner got hit. Geren vocalized his displeasure again when the benches cleared. Mattingly did not appreciate that.

“When he’s out there yelling at my guy, he’s going to have to go through me,” Mattingly said. “If the players are going to yell and get after it [that’s one thing]. But when he’s going to start yelling at guys, it’s a whole ‘nother thing.”

After a brief skirmish, Roberts and reliever Josh Fields pulled Geren out of the middle. Former Dodger Dee Gordon did the same with Mattingly.

Geren was not available for comment after the game.

Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Marsha Thomas talks about how hard it is to watch her son play football sometimes because she knows what makes him tick. Caption Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Felicia Killebrew talks about how she supports her son Marshon Lattimore and even coached him up at a young age. Caption Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Mindy Kizer talks about dealing with her son's haters on social media. Caption Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Jeanne Trubisky talks about her son's work ethic in reaching the NFL. Caption LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young. LA Galaxy player Baggio Husidic talks about his family escaping war-torn Bosnia when he was young.

andy.mccullough@latimes.com

Twitter: @McCulloughTimes