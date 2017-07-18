Dodgers Dugout: Breaking down the amazing 29-4 run

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and it doesn't seem the Home Run Derby has hurt Cody Bellinger too much.
The amazing race
After completing a three-game sweep of Miami over the weekend, the Dodgers have won 29 of their last 33 games, an amazing stretch that has lifted them from 35-25 and two games back in the NL West to 64-29 and 10 1/2 games ahead. They have the best record in baseball and are on pace to win 111 games. The record for most wins in a season is 116, by the 1906 Chicago Cubs and the 2001 Seattle Mariners.
What can you say about a streak like this? Is it just a fluke? Are the Dodgers actually this good? Well, it's probably something in between. The Dodgers are the best team in baseball right now. Unfortunately, it is mid-July and the playoffs don't start until October. So a lot can happen. But instead of worrying about what could happen, let’s just enjoy this ride for as long as it lasts.
Here’s a look at some key numbers during this 29-4 stretch, which began with a 2-1 win over Washington on June 7.
Record against teams .500 or better: 12-1
Record against teams below .500: 17-3
Only losses in that stretch
June 15 at Cleveland, 12-5. Losing pitcher: Rich Hill
June 26 vs. Angels, 4-0. Losing pitcher: Rich Hill
June 28 at Angels, 3-2. Losing pitcher: Pedro Baez
July 2 at San Diego, 5-3. Losing pitcher: Kenta Maeda
Record vs. teams
Cincinnati, 6-0
New York Mets, 4-0
Colorado, 3-0
Arizona, 3-0
Kansas City, 3-0
Miami, 3-0
Washington, 1-0
Cleveland, 2-1
San Diego, 2-1
Angels, 2-2
vs. National League: 25-1
vs. American League: 4-3
Runs scored: 193
Runs allowed: 102
at home: 18-1
on the road: 11-3
Main players during run
Batters
Justin Turner: .367/.488/.714, 10 homers, 22 RBIs
Corey Seager: .340/.421/.630, 7 homers, 22 RBIs
Austin Barnes, .326/.442/.605, 3 homers, 12 RBIs
Joc Pederson: .315/.438/.684, 7 homers, 15 RBIs.
Cody Bellinger: .289/.379/.727, 14 homers, 30 RBIs. (Bellinger is the only Dodger to play in every game during the run.)
Logan Forsythe, .284/.395/.402, 2 homers, 11 RBIs
Yasiel Puig: .278/.355/.588, 9 homers, 16 RBIs
Yasmani Grandal: .273/.312/.534, 6 homers, 13 RBIs.
Chris Taylor: .264/.326/.446. 14 extra-base hits, 14 RBIs, seven steals.
Chase Utley, .211/.304/.394, 2 homers, 8 RBIs
Enrique Hernandez, .174/.321/.391, 4 homers, 7 RBIs
Starting pitchers
Alex Wood, 5-0, 1.40 ERA, 0.724 WHIP
Clayton Kershaw, 7-0, 2.01 ERA, 0.831 WHIP
Kenta Maeda, 3-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.013 WHIP, 1 save
Rich Hill, 4-2, 3.15 ERA, 1.000 WHIP
Brandon McCarthy, 1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.320 WHIP
Hyun-jin Ryu, 1-0, 4.58 ERA, 1.577 WHIP
Relievers
Kenley Jansen, 1-0, 0.53 ERA, 0.480 WHIP, 14 saves
Brock Stewart, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.455 WHIP, 1 save, 1 hold
Pedro Baez, 2-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.817 WHIP, 6 holds
Brandon Morrow, 0-0, 3.73 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 2 holds
Sergio Romo, 0-0, 5.06 ERA, 1.501 WHIP
Luis Avilan, 1-0, 5.79 ERA, 1.715 WHIP, 3 holds
Josh Fields, 3-0, 6.24 ERA, 1.387 WHIP, 1 hold
Ross Stripling, 1-0, 9.00 ERA, 2.125 WHIP
Nationals get some help
The two best teams in the National League are the Dodgers and the Washington Nationals, with the Nationals biggest weakness being a horrible bullpen. Well, they just did something about that.
On Sunday, Washington acquired relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle from Oakland for pitchers Blake Treinen and two prospects, pitcher Jesus Luzardo and third baseman Sheldon Neuse.
Doolittle, 30, is a left-hander who has a 3.38 ERA, 3 saves and 31 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings. Left-handers are 0 for 23 against him this season.
Madson, 36, is a right-hander with a 2.06 ERA in 39 1/3 innings this season. Both are former closers with Oakland and should shore up Washington's bullpen nicely.
Treinen has struggled with Washington this season, while Luzardo and Neuse are good prospects. Luzardo, 19, is coming off Tommy John surgery and is 1-0 with a 1.32 ERA in three starts in rookie ball this season. Neuse, 22, is the Nationals No. 7 prospect and was hitting .291 with nine homers is Class A ball.
Rumor has it that the Dodgers are trying to acquire left-handed reliever Zach Britton from Baltimore, but most teams the Dodgers talk to want Alex Verdugo in return, and the Dodgers would prefer not to part with him or top pitching prospect Walker Buehler.
The Dodgers are also interested in Detroit right fielder J.D. Martinez, who has hit .298/.379/.602 this season. Again though, who to give up to acquire him? With the non-waiver trade deadline looming two weeks from today, keep an eye on this page to keep track of all the latest rumors.
The obscure Dodgers record of the week
Since the end of the dead-ball era around 1919, which Dodgers have allowed the most home runs per nine innings, with a minimum of 500 innings with the team?
1. Ed Roebuck, 1.14
2. Odalis Perez, 1.13
3. Preacher Roe, 1.11
4. Roger Craig, 1.07
5. Jeff Weaver, 1.05
6. Carl Erskine, 1.04
7. Eric Gagne, 1.0233
8. Don Newcombe, 1.0230
9. Hideo Nomo, 1.01
10. Billy Loes, 0.97
The 10 worst L.A. Dodgers:
1. Perez, 1.13
2. Weaver, 1.05
3. Gagne, 1.02
4. Nomo, 1.01
5. Johnny Podres, 1.00
6. Chan Ho Park, 0.96
7. Darren Dreifort, 0.93
8. Ismael Valdez, 0.92
9. Stan Williams, 0.88
10. Larry Sherry, 0.87
The 10 best L.A. Dodgers
1. Ron Perranoski, 0.33
2. Bob Miller, 0.47
3 Jerry Reuss, 0.480
4. Tommy John, 0.481
5. Alejandro Pena, 0.51
6. Orel Hershiser, 0.54
7. Bill Singer, 0.55
8. Mike Morgan, 0.56
9. Fernando Valenzuela, 0.582
10. Clayton Kershaw, 0.585
All these numbers, and more, can be found at baseball-reference.com.
Next series
Tuesday, 5 p.m. PDT, Dodgers (Clayton Kershaw, 14-2, 2.18) at Chicago White Sox (Miguel Gonzalez, 4-8, 5.15)
Wednesday, 5 p.m. PDT, Dodgers (Kenta Maeda, 7-4, 4.38) at Chicago White Sox (Carlos Rodon, 1-2, 4.32)
Note: Pitchers are subject to change.
And finally
Cody Bellinger becomes first Dodgers rookie to hit for the cycle. Read all about it here.
Have a comment or something you’d like to see in a future Dodgers newsletter? Email me and follow me on Twitter:@latimeshouston
Twitter: @latimeshouston