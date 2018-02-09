Dodgers Dugout: Are the Dodgers going to sign Yu Darvish?

The Dodgers would very much like to unload Matt Kemp, who is going to be paid almost $22 million this season. They hope to find a team willing to take him and also willing to pay all or most of his remaining salary. But other teams are apparently skittish of acquiring a guy making that much money who has an arthritic hip, is the worst defensive outfielder in the majors and has a reputation for being a bad clubhouse influence. It's still expected that he will either be traded or released before the start of the season. Other teams also know this and may be saying to themselves "Thanks, but we can just pick him up when you release him."