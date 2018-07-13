Dodgers Dugout: Max Muncy, Joc Pederson and the myth of the home run derby

Muncy finished third in the All-Star Final Five fan vote, so he will not make the All-Star team this season. Jesus Aguilar of Milwaukee won the vote, and he is a deserving candidate. Why did Muncy fail when Justin Turner won the fan vote last season? Well, a couple of reasons: First, Turner was the obvious deserving candidate last season, making it easier for non-Dodgers fans to vote for him. Second, last season the Dodgers were at home when voting took place and set up voting kiosks throughout Dodger Stadium to allow fans at the game to vote for him. This season the Dodgers were on the road, so Muncy didn’t receive the same boost.