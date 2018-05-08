Dodgers Dugout: What is biceps tendinitis and what does it mean for Clayton Kershaw?

The Dodgers have played 34 games this season. They have played Arizona 10 times and the Giants 10 times. Their next two games will be against Arizona, so 61.1% of their first 36 games will have been against two teams. Meanwhile, games are being rained or snowed out back east. Wouldn't it make sense to perhaps have some of those East Coast teams play out here at the start of the season? At least vary the schedule a bit. Twenty-two of 36 games against two teams is ridiculous. I know making a schedule is difficult, but I make better schedules for my Strat-O-Matic baseball teams at home.