Dodgers Dugout: Here's one reason the Dodgers are playing so well

Hi, and welcome to another edition of Dodgers Dugout. My name is Houston Mitchell, and I’m awaiting “Sharknado 6: Dodgers Save the Day” starring Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner.
Not left out anymore
Fair warning: I’ll be throwing a lot of stats out there the next couple of sections, so if you don’t like stats, skip ahead to the end.
The Dodgers are having an amazing run one that has them positioned to be the greatest Dodgers team of all time. One thing that has gone somewhat overlooked is their complete turnaround against what had been their Achilles’ heel the last couple of seasons: hitting against left-handers.
Last season, the Dodgers finished last in the NL with a .214 batting average against lefties, last with a .291 OB% and last with a .333 SLG%. This season: Sixth in batting (.259), second in OB% (.346) and second in SLG% (.471). Let’s look at the turnaround for individual players against lefties:
Yasiel Puig
2016: .261/.313/.471
2017: .149/.257/.207
2016: .250/.308/.413
2017: .341/.411/.597
Adrian Gonzalez
2016: .244/.293/.310
2017: .237/.293/.263
Yasmani Grandal
2016: .224/.385/.395
2017: .261/.320/.406
Chris Taylor
2016: .217/.250/.391
2017: .330/.387/.557
Justin Turner
2016: .209/.303/.337
2017: .398/.489/.759
Enrique Hernandez
2016: .189/.308/.361
2017: .252/.355/.607
Chase Utley
2016: .154/.206/.264
2017: .167/.286/.389
Joc Pederson
2016: .125/.250/.219
2017: .205/.286/.318
Almost every Dodgers has improved against lefties, and the guys they added this season, Cody Bellinger (.261/.320/.550) and Logan Forsythe (.325/.462/.494) have also done well against lefties.
The Dodgers are 27-10 in games started by a left-hander this season, they were 22-24 last season.
Nice going
The Dodgers are 43-7 in their last 50 games. The only teams to win at least 41 of 50 games in one season since 1901:
1906 Chicago Cubs (45-5)
1912 New York Giants (42-7-1)
1941 Yankees (42-8)
1942 St. Louis Cardinals (42-8)
2013 Dodgers (42-8)
1909 Pittsburgh Pirates (41-9)
1913 New York Giants (41-9)
1931 Philadelphia A’s (41-9)
1939 Yankees (41-9)
1944 St. Louis Cardinals (41-9)
1953 Dodgers (41-9)
1975 Cincinnati Reds (41-9)
1998 Yankees (41-9)
The .700 club
Only 10 teams since 1901 have finished the season with a .700 or better winning percentage. Here they are (and where the Dodgers rank):
1906 Chicago Cubs, 116-36, .763
1902 Pittsburgh Pirates, 103-36, .741
1909 Pittsburgh Pirates, 110-42, .724
1954 Cleveland Indians, 111-43, .721
2001 Seattle Mariners, 116-46, .716
1927 New York Yankees, 110-44, .714
2017 Dodgers, 79-32, .712
1998 New York Yankees, 114-48, .704
1931 Philadelphia A’s, 107-45, .704
1907 Chicago Cubs, 107-45, .704
1939 New York Yankees, 106-45, .702
All these numbers, and more, can be found at baseball-reference.com.
In case you missed it
In his last six starts, Hyun-jin Ryu has a 2.08 ERA in 34 2/3 innings, with 38 strikeouts and a 1.154 WHIP.
Next series
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. PT, Dodgers (Kenta Maeda, 10-4, 3.79) at Arizona (Zack Godley, 5-4, 2.86)
Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. PT, Dodgers (Alex Wood, 13-1, 2.33) at Arizona (Zack Greinke, 13-4, 3.10)
Thursday, 6:30 p.m. PT, Dodgers (Yu Darvish, 7-9, 3.81; 1-0, 0.00 with Dodgers) at Arizona (Taijuan Walker, 6-5, 3.60)
Note: Pitchers are subject to change.
And finally
Corey Seager keeps quiet, but his excellent play speaks for itself. Read all about it here.
Have a comment or something you’d like to see in a future Dodgers newsletter? Email me and follow me on Twitter:@latimeshouston
Twitter: @latimeshouston